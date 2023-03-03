Vote on the green car postponed to a later date

Europe confirms its stalemate on the green car. The vote to stop the sale of newly registered petrol or diesel vehicles from 2035 has been postponed to a date to be determined to prevent a blocking minority from emerging at the meeting of ambassadors. In fact, the issue did not enter the agenda of the meeting of the 27 Deputy Permanent Representatives, as announced by the Swedish presidency itself.

It is clear that the positions of Italy and Germany above all weighed, as well as the opposing positions of Poland and Bulgaria. The Meloni government has openly sided against the approval of the ban on petrol or diesel cars from 2035 approved by the European Parliament on 14 February. Berlin, on the other hand, hesitated for days, triggering the first postponement from Wednesday to today. From the Scholz government, however, it filtered clearly theredissatisfaction with the current setting of the rule which would put the entire German auto system in great difficulty. The impossibility of finding a mediation led to the postponement of today’s vote to a later date, as well as the removal of the point also from the EU Council of education ministers, which on 7 March was called to merely formally ratify the agreement.

Because the European Union has opted for postponement

But why did the EU choose not to get into a confrontation over the green car, despite the fact that the majority of countries were in favor of the law? Because the community regulations provide that faced with the “no” of four countries with a significant percentage of the population, create a “blocking minority” capable of blocking the norm. And the front formed by Italy, Germany, Poland and Bulgaria would have complied with the criteria, making it possible to stop the rule.

Truth&Business has repeatedly told how Berlin, like Rome on the other hand, it does not contest the strategy towards a zero-emission car, but the ways and times of implementation of the plan. Who asks for a second thought on the forced march towards electricity, he raises issues with serious socio-economic consequences for the country: from the prices of European electric cars (which would lose competition with China) to the economic and social repercussions on work and consumption. Without forgetting the diffusion of recharging stations, as detailed by Truth&Business in this article, or the incomprehensible allergy for internal combustion engines that use clean fuels.

The majority rejoices

The political success, at least momentarily, of Italy is welcomed by the parties exponents of the majority. “The postponement of the EU vote on the stop to the sale, from 2035, of new diesel and petrol cars to a later date, is a success of the Italian government. As Brothers of Italy, we immediately argued that the electric car is not currently a vehicle within everyone’s reach, both in terms of costs and management. The deadline of 2035, set by the European Parliament and banning the use of motorized cars, is too short,” he said. Thomas Fotigroup leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber.

The secretary of the League also rejoices Matthew Salvini. “A great signal that has also arrived thanks to the League: the voice of millions of Italians has been heard, and our government has shown that it offers common sense arguments on international tables, in defense of our history and our work. There is still a long way to go but we will not sell out to China,” he wrote on social media.