Sentenced with double discount with the abbreviated procedure, first application of the Cartabia Reform to the Court of Prato

In recent days, article 442 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been translated into deeds. The sentence of one year and 8 months for abuse in the family was shortened to 1 year 4 months and a few days due to the waiver of the appeal

He chose not to appeal after the conviction with the abbreviated procedure and for this reason he obtained a further reduction in his sentence. In recent days, for the first time, one of the many pieces that make up the Cartabia reform has found application in Prato. Reform which also contemplates the reduction of a sixth of the sentence inflicted with the abbreviated and already reduced by a third. Here is that the sentence of one year and 8 months for abuse in the family, pronounced by the judge of the preliminary hearings of the court of Prato, was shortened to one year 4 months and a handful of days.

An Italian offender who ended up in trouble in October 2021 is in the dock. After the abbreviated sentence, the defender declared the waiver of the appeal in order to access the benefit introduced by the Cartabia law. As envisaged by the procedure, the chancellery certified the irrevocability of the sentence and thus the sentence obtained a discount from the execution judge who then sent the prosecutor’s office the amount of the recalculated sentence.

It is article 442 of the Criminal Procedure Code that provides for a favorable sanction regime for the defendant which allows the terms within which to challenge the sentence to expire. The rule makes no difference between those who communicate in advance that they renounce the appeal and those who do not present it within the available deadlines: in any case, the additional penalty reduction is applied. See also Ukraine, little Elisabetta has returned to Palermo nt

