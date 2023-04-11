Within end of 2030 there will be first cancer vaccinesthe diseases cardiovascular and those autoimmune. It is to announce it Modern: thanks to the experience gained from the anti-covid vaccines, says al The Guardian Paul Burton, the medical director of the pharmaceutical group, in about five years Moderna will be able to offer this type of treatment. The progress made thanks to the success of the anti-covid mRna vaccines, reports the British newspaper, is very promising and has allowed cancer vaccine research to make such strides that the equivalent of 15 years of progress has been made in 12 -18 months.

Moderna who developed one of the most effective vaccines against coronavirusis developing vaccines against cancer that target different types of cancer. “We will have that vaccine and it will be highly effective, and it will save many hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives. I think we will be able to offer vaccines personalized anticancer drugs against different types of cancer to people around the world,” Burton said.

“I think we’ll have mRNA-based therapies for rare diseases that weren’t previously pharmacological, and I think 10 years from now we’ll be getting closer to a world where it’s really possible to identify the genetic cause of a disease and, with relative ease, go to modify and repair it using technology based onmRna“, adds Burton. But, scientists warn, the rapid progress made over the past three years will be wasted if not high levels of investment were maintained current. “In recent months we have had evidence that mRNA is not only useful for fighting infectious diseases and Covid. It can be applied to all kinds of disease areas: cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases. We have studios in all of these areas and all of them are very promising“.