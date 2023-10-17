Sepoy Waris Khan Shaheed laid to rest with full military honours

Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 9:32 PM National

Rawalpindi: Sepoy Waris Khan Shaheed was laid to rest in his native area with full military honours. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Sepoy Waris Khan was martyred in a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists in Miran Shah area of ​​North Waziristan. were A large number of military officers, soldiers, relatives and local people participated in the funeral prayer of the martyr. Martyr Sepoy Waris Khan has left a widow, 2 sons and parents to mourn.

The ISPR further said that the determination and morale of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army cannot be shaken by the cowardly acts of the terrorists, the war against terrorism will continue until the end of the last terrorist.

