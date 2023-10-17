Russia Takes First Step to Revoke Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

Russian Parliament Approves Bill to Revoke Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

In a significant move, the State Duma or Chamber of Deputies of Russia has approved a bill in the first reading to revoke the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). The bill, presented with the support of 440 out of the 450 legislators, received unanimous support with 412 deputies voting in favor. The bill, suggested by Russian President Vladimir Putin, still needs to be voted on in second and third readings in the coming days.

According to MP Leonid Slutski, chairman of the Duma’s International Affairs Committee, the bill is a wise measure that prioritizes peace and security on the planet. Before the vote, Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin revealed that the United States had requested Duma deputies not to approve the revocation of the CTBT treaty, emphasizing that today’s decision by the Duma will be a message to the Americans.

The decision to revoke the ratification of the CTBT treaty aims to safeguard Russia’s security and stands against the double standards and interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states displayed by the United States, Volodin said. He further stressed that Russia will do everything necessary to defend its citizens and maintain global strategic parity.

It is worth noting that revoking the ratification does not mean that Russia plans to resume nuclear tests immediately. The Russian authorities have clarified that the moratorium on nuclear testing remains in force. However, they have expressed the intention to resume testing if the United States conducts similar tests.

The CTBT, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1996, has been signed by 185 countries but was never ratified by nine countries, including the United States, China, Iran, and Israel. Russia signed and ratified the treaty in 1996 and 2000, respectively. The treaty prohibits nuclear testing for military and peaceful purposes in various environments.

Historically, the USSR, now Russia, conducted numerous nuclear tests. Notably, the Soviet Union carried out its first nuclear test in 1949 and its last in 1990. Russia suspended inspections of its nuclear facilities by the United States in 2022 under the New START treaty, which expires in 2026. Russian President Putin had previously stated that if the United States conducts nuclear tests with new strategic weapons, Russia would also carry out similar tests.

The revocation of the CTBT treaty by Russia raises concerns about the future of nuclear disarmament efforts and the stability of global security. As the bill progresses through the remaining readings in the Duma, the international community will closely monitor the developments and implications of Russia’s decision.

