News

by admin
SER called for a mobilization this March 16

Through Circular No. 20, of March 13, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Union of Educators and Education Workers of Risaralda, summons the teachers of Risaralda and the educational communities to the day of mobilization in support of the pension reforms and labor union proposed by the Government, for next Thursday, March 16, at 3:00 p.m., the meeting point will be at Makro Dosquebradas.

Photo: Provided by SER

