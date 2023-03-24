Rome, 24th March (beraking latest news ) – “After the extraordinary day of the primaries on 26th February and the first meeting of the National Assembly, which proclaimed Elly Schlein as Secretary of our party, a truly new political phase has opened”. Marina Sereni writes it in…

Rome, 24 March (beraking latest news) – “After the extraordinary day of the primaries on 26 February and the first meeting of the National Assembly, which proclaimed Elly Schlein as Secretary of our party, a new political phase has truly opened”. Marina Sereni writes it in her newsletter.

“The reception in the street demonstrations, the speeches in Parliament, the start of the 2023 membership, the first polls confirm a very positive figure: Elly Schlein has brought a breath of fresh air and hope to Italian politics and to the left, the Pd he is once again a protagonist -continues the member of the dem Assembly- Now there is a lot to work to not disappoint the expectations of many and many (and we know well how demanding potential voters of the left are!) and to really start a path of dialogue and cooperation between all the opposition forces on some priority issues”.

“The European “debut” of Elly Schlein in the role of leader has plastically rendered well the height of the challenge that awaits her and awaits us. Building an alternative to the right in Italy is nothing other than strengthening the profile and role of PSE and other progressive forces in Europe”, writes Sereni among other things.

(beraking latest news) – “The meetings that the Secretary of the Democratic Party had in Brussels yesterday, and the warm welcome received, confirm the importance of what is happening today in Italian politics and the responsibility we also bear in front of the European scene”, underlines Sereni .

“Having (hopefully definitively) removed the refrain on the possible “changes of line” of the Democratic Party on the war in Ukraine, yesterday the profound differences between us and the government emerged. And the comparison between Elly Schein’s proposals and those of Giorgia Meloni are merciless to the government “, writes the exponent dem.