Original title: Global Focus: Britain’s provision of depleted uranium armor-piercing bombs to Ukraine has angered Russia and is a nuclear war imminent?

Depleted uranium armor-piercing shells used by British tanks

Moscow will be forced to respond after Russia warned Britain was “moving towards a nuclear conflict” after Britain announced it was supplying Ukraine with depleted uranium bombs. According to the website of the British “Times”, Annabel Goldie, the British Minister of State for Defense, said that the “Challenger”-2 tanks provided by the UK to Ukraine will be equipped with depleted uranium bombs. Depleted uranium rounds have greater armor-piercing capabilities, but have been linked to some adverse health effects. In a written reply to the British Parliament, Goldie wrote: “In addition to supplying Ukraine with a battery of Challenger-2 main battle tanks, we will also supply ammunition, including depleted uranium armor-piercing ammunition, which is effective against modern tanks and Armored vehicles.” The news enraged Moscow.

Depleted uranium armor-piercing projectiles are almost indestructible

As early as the Cold War, in order to deal with the Soviet Union’s steel torrent consisting of a large number of armored vehicles, the United States invented depleted uranium armor-piercing bombs and tank depleted uranium armor. The armor-piercing projectile using depleted uranium can have a stronger armor-piercing ability. Almost any main armor of tanks in active service cannot withstand the critical strike of an armor-piercing projectile. Conversely, tanks using depleted uranium armor can withstand direct hits from general armor-piercing projectiles. However, although depleted uranium cannot produce a nuclear explosion, it is not low in hazards. The uranium oxide and depleted uranium particles produced by the explosion of armor-piercing bombs will quietly enter the human body, or penetrate into the land and water sources and the food chain, causing serious damage to the human body. Extremely severe damage—that is, extremely prone to tumors.

Iraqi children maimed by nuclear contamination

The United States was the first to use depleted uranium in weapons, and it was also the first to use depleted uranium to make weapons. During the two Iraq wars, the U.S. military used a large number of depleted uranium armor-piercing bombs, which caused a lot of nuclear pollution in Iraq. Not only did more than 1 million Iraqis suffer from nuclear radiation, but a large number of them became sick, disabled or died. Of course, there are also US military personnel who are sick, so this crazy behavior of the United States has been opposed by the whole world. Therefore, although depleted uranium bombs are not nuclear weapons, they are not ordinary conventional weapons. From a humanitarian point of view, the use of depleted uranium bombs is a very immoral thing. Only countries like the United States and Britain, which are full of benevolence and morality, are insane. Depleted uranium weapons. The tank after being destroyed is horrible Unexpectedly, the United States and Britain tried to repeat the old tricks in this Russian-Ukrainian military operation, but don't forget that Russia is not Iraq or Yugoslavia, but it is the world's number one super nuclear power. Originally, Russia was very dissatisfied with NATO's continuous increase in aid to Ukraine. It has repeatedly hinted that if the situation continues to deteriorate, Russia will not rule out the use of nuclear weapons. However, due to the fact that the use of nuclear weapons will inevitably be opposed by the whole world, it will make Russia even more isolated from the world, so even though it has been greatly passive on the battlefield, Russia has not sacrificed nuclear weapons. But if the UK transports depleted uranium armor-piercing bombs to Ukraine this time, and eventually uses them in the war between Russia and Ukraine, it will be equivalent to giving the Russian military a legitimate reason for nuclear strikes. See also Trump launches his social network: it's called Truth. $ 875 million operation The use of tactical nuclear weapons will allow Russia to reverse the battlefield situation As the Russian Defense Minister Shoigu warned, the British decision has brought Russia and Western countries closer and closer to the outbreak of a potential "nuclear conflict". In this regard, Russian President Vladimir Putin also strongly warned, "If all this really happens, it will mean that Western countries have begun to jointly use weapons containing nuclear components, and Russia will be forced to take countermeasures." Some analysts pointed out that once Ukraine uses depleted uranium armor-piercing bombs in combat with the Russian army, no matter what the result is, it will provide an excuse for Russia to use tactical nuclear weapons. America's obsession with strategic strikes against Russia threatens security across Europe and the world, and increases the risk of direct conflict between Russia and NATO. (Military commentary Chen Guangwen on 2023.03.23)

