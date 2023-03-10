On their social networks, the accordion player Sergio Luis Rodríguez and the Colombian Christian music singer Gilberto Daza, they announced to all their followers that the video clip of the vallenato ‘Dios es bueno’ is now available on digital platforms.

“You have healed all the wounds, the ones that in the world one day I received. he has been good to meChrist has been good to me, when I have needed it, Jesus Christ has been by my side”, says a verse of the song.

This song is part of the Christian album that they released in 2022: ‘The vallenato was made in heaven’.

“My people! Here the first videoclip of my new album together @sergioluisr09 God is Good! Go see it and listen to the whole album… “Vallenato was made in heaven”, they wrote on their Instagram accounts.

WHO IS GILBERTO DAZA?



Also a music producer and composer, he is a Colombian who has written at least 400 songs, lyrics of praise and adoration filled with a deep love and devotion to God.

With his tour ‘Tu Palabra Tour’ he conquered 3 continents and more than 30 countries with around 80 cities visited in the world.

WHO IS SERGIO LUIS?

The recognized vallenato accordion player announced his conversion to the gospel in 2022.

Sergio Luis has won the Latin Grammy 4 times and the Congo de Oro 3 times at the Barranquilla Carnival orchestra festival. It is worth mentioning that in addition to accordion, also plays guitarbox, guacharaca, congas, drums, the dulzaina and the bandoneon.