Xinhua Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ping Tang Tao

“I come here to report after breakfast every day.” Since the home-based elderly care service center has been established in Baiguan Street Cultural Community, Shangyu District, Shaoxing City, 87-year-old Zheng Heying has come here every day to play chess and exercise with the “old babies” ,Do it manually.

Don’t leave relatives in the twilight, never leave home in old age. In recent years, Zhejiang has vigorously promoted diversified and inclusive elderly care services, and the pattern of “elderly care” changing to “enjoying the elderly” has been accelerated.

During the National Day, the reporter walked into the home-based elderly care service center in Cuiyuan Street, Xihu District, Hangzhou City, and the “Cognitive Impairment Care Zone” with a nostalgic style imitating the family setting made people’s eyes shine. “Here, the elderly can not only enjoy Chinese medicine diagnosis and treatment, meal assistance, bath assistance and other services upstairs and downstairs, but also can grow vegetables in the sky garden on the roof and enjoy the joy of gardening.” Cuiyuan Street Home Elderly Care Service Center Dean Xu Mingmin said.

Mountainous areas and islands have always been the focus of Zhejiang’s efforts to promote balanced elderly care services. In recent years, Zhejiang has strengthened the construction of basic elderly care services in islands and rural areas according to local conditions. Focusing on the situation of “difficulty in seeing a doctor” and “difficulty in taking medication” for the elderly in mountainous areas, since 2021, Lishui City has integrated grassroots medical and health resources and established a medical service mechanism for rural inspections in mountainous areas. “According to the needs of key groups, we have deployed 46 ‘smart mobile hospital’ diagnosis and treatment vehicles to provide inspection services such as disease diagnosis and treatment, chronic disease follow-up, and refilling of prescriptions for the elderly in mountainous areas.” The relevant person in charge of the Lishui Municipal Health Commission said that the current inspections The service has accumulated more than 12,000 outpatient trips, serving more than 630,000 people.

From May 2021, Zhejiang will explore the “island supporting the elderly” model. Hangzhou, Ningbo, Jiaxing, Huzhou, and Shaoxing, which have a good professional level of elderly care services, will pair up with 15 remote islands in Zhoushan to carry out elderly care cooperation. For more than a year, 130 professional elderly care personnel have been sent to the island to provide services, helping more than 70,000 elderly people in remote islands to share high-quality elderly care services.

The extensive participation of social forces is an important part of Zhejiang Province’s efforts to build a happy retirement home. In Dingzhai Township, Shangyu District, Shaoxing City, a “Dingzan” people’s livelihood service brigade composed of retired party members, village cadres and village volunteers has become the “elderly helper” for more than 3,300 elderly people in the township. Repair light bulbs, and send them to the hospital when they are sick. Wherever the needs of the elderly are, “Ding Zan”‘s services will follow.

Taking advantage of the developed digital economy, Zhejiang has also actively used digital means to empower the elderly in recent years, making elderly health services within easy reach. In Jiashan County, Jiaxing City, the digital application of “Yiyangzhixiang”, which integrates data from 16 departments including public security, human resources and social security, and health and health, has been built locally to make precise appointments for cleaning, nursing, and meal assistance for 118,000 elderly people in the county. A variety of elderly care services.

“Starting this year, Jiaxing City has also installed intelligent equipment such as access sensors and SOS one-button emergency callers for special elderly families over the age of 60 who have difficulties in life, those over the age of 80 who are disabled, and who live alone. Protect the safety of the elderly at home,” said Fan Xiangzhi, director of the Elderly Service Guidance Center of Jiaxing Civil Affairs Bureau.

The relevant person in charge of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Civil Affairs said that in the next step, Zhejiang will focus on the “urgent care of the elderly at home”, “the worry of elderly care at the bedside”, and the “hope for elderly care around you” to innovate the home service model and comprehensively improve the quality of elderly care services.