Home Technology The job of the future: the electrician
Technology

The job of the future: the electrician

by admin
The job of the future: the electrician

Between expensive bills, ecological transition and energy communities, we are only now starting to understand that one of the jobs of the future will not be related to artificial intelligence, the cloud, or big data. It will be a profession that is now almost two centuries old, which had a roaring season a long time ago, and which lately was very little considered: the electrician.

It has been calculated – the Washington Post did – that, in order to free ourselves from fossil fuels, in the United States alone in the next twenty-five years it will be necessary to install or activate over a billion electrical appliances of different nature. And the same will happen in Europe. How many electricians will be needed? There is no exact number yet, but there will be many. Lots of them.

Think of electric cars and their columns, solar panels in apartment buildings, induction cookers in our no longer gas kitchens .. If the watchword is “electrify everything”, the answer is only one: we need electricians. The thing is surprising to the point of wondering: how did we not think about it before, when we predicted the end of the working class and blue-collar workers for the benefit of the so-called knowledge workers and then those with solid computer skills.

Mind you, in the future they will need more and more experts in artificial intelligence, cloud, machine learning and cybersecurity. Those skills remain necessary. But in a world that tries hard to change skin, the digital and immaterial dimension is not enough; but the skills and abilities of those who know how to connect electric wires and batteries will also be needed. It is the world of atoms which fortunately resists that of bits.

See also  Diablo IV latest news! The closed beta will start in November, and the public beta will be launched early next year | XFastest News

You may also like

Sony and FromSoftware could collaborate on film adaptations...

Because according to Tim Cook everyone should study...

Sony and FromSoftware could collaborate on film adaptations...

The EU says yes to the single charger...

BIOSTAR Announces 600 Series Motherboards Supporting Intel’s 13th...

iOS 16 custom lock screen limit for Apple...

Antitrust: Tar cancels maximum fine to Apple and...

Ubisoft confirms that its AAA games will be...

Why did Fortnite go out of business? -Liku

Apple’s Apple Music streaming service celebrates 100 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy