The Tesla charging network is becoming more and more widespread. And, with the opening of six new locations, it reaches a total of 100 new charging bays in the last few days that Tesla owners now have access to. There are now over 10 thousand Superchargers in Europe, distributed in over 30 countries and around 900 stations. About a fifth of these charging bays were built in the course of 2022.

The growth of the charging network

Right in 2022, the Supercharger network has grown more than in any other year, despite the fact that there is still a full quarter before the end of the year. From a few stations that housed only two stalls in 2013, to stations of over a dozen stalls located near commercial businesses or hotel chains; a clear sign that the Supercharger network continues to keep pace with the steady growth of electric cars on the road. Located in Spain, France, Belgium and Germany, the new six new stations offer additional charging options for Tesla owners on the go.

Also open to all electric vehicles

Fast and reliable. The Supercharger network continues to effectively support even intense traffic episodes, despite the increasing number of Tesla populating the streets and the opening of selected stations to other non-Tesla electric vehicles. About a third of the Californian brand’s fleet in Europe used at least one Supercharger outside their country this summer, while about 80% used a Supercharger at least once. Despite this, the fast charging network showed no signs of systemic congestion even during the busiest weeks of the summer.

Tesla’s Supercharger Network is also Europe’s largest public fast charging network. Launched in November 2021, the pilot project for Supercharger stations open to non-Tesla vehicles has continued to expand to new sites and countries, in support of our mission to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy. The pilot project is now operational in 14 markets, for a total of over 320 stations and 4,600 Superchargers.

Forty-four new stalls in Italy

In Italy, in the last quarter, the new Supercharger stations of Vicolungo, Porto Sant’Elpidio, Naples-Afragola and Parma were inaugurated, for a total of 44 new bays, all V3 with peak power of 250 kW.