By: Valentina Castaño

Coffee is implicit in Colombian culture, not for nothing the country is the third largest exporter of this product worldwide. But, although Colombian coffee has historically been marketed abroad as a high-quality coffee, Colombians do not traditionally drink this high-quality drink.

Until a few years ago, consumption in the country did not go beyond the traditional red wine, made with the lowest quality grains that are not exported. However, the coffee culture is changing and Medellín is one of the cities leading the movement. Here we tell you about some places where today you can access a good coffee in the center of Medellín.

Rude (Cervantes Passage)

The Pasaje Cervantes is a street no more than one hundred meters long located between Ayacucho and Pichincha, one block from the Pabellón del Agua tram station. This space brings together education, theater, literature, music and gastronomy. There, among its picturesque businesses, is Ruda, a cozy, colorful place, with tables that invite social gatherings and a bookstore full of volumes loaded with the voices of strong women.

In Ruda they use their own coffee, grown in Briceño Antioquia by women who are part of the illicit crop substitution program. It is delicious and with floral touches. Without a doubt, a pleasant space to spend the afternoon working alone or sharing with friends.

Learn more about Ruda Tienda+Cafe+Libreria, enter here

All Day Café (Calle 35 #46-66)

El Perpetuo Socorro has undergone an irrefutable transformation in recent years, always with its sights set on becoming the first artistic district of Medellín. There, among its streets now constantly traveled by young students and businessmen, is a beautiful and original café located next to the imposing church that gives the neighborhood its name. This is All Day Café, a place full of art and details, inclusive, pet friendly, with incredible service and a menu of brunch that fuses the most characteristic Colombian flavors.

Its coffee is exquisite and its supplier is the artisan coffee brand Devoción, which is in charge of visiting the coffee regions of the country all year round to find the best beans, which are only purchased from regions that have an active harvest in order to never roast stored grains. Definitely a coffee worth trying.

Learn more about All Day Café, Enter here

Coffee Laboratory (Museum of Antioquia)

El Laboratorio de Café is a specialty coffee roasting and marketing company, founded in Medellín in 2008. Although there are several points of sale in the city, in the center it can be found in the Museum of Antioquia, inside Plaza Botero, which allows you to have an incredible view while enjoying a good drink.

The company works under the concept of microroasters, that is, after selecting the best beans, they are the ones in charge of the roasting process on a small scale, achieving a perfect mix between art and technology.

Some of the varieties that they handle at the moment are:

Blue Mountain (cultivated in Jardín Real, Valparaíso Antioquia. With tones of red, sweet and aromatic fruits), Caturra Trees (cultivated in Anzá, Antioquia. With tones of green apple, honey and caramel), Finca Los Naranjos (cultivated in Caicedo , Antioquia With tones of honey, chocolate and melon).

Learn more about the Coffee Laboratory, entering here

Cloistered Bohemian (Plazuela San Ignacio)

In the heart of Plazuela San Ignacio, passers-by find a modern café accompanied by an open library for everyone to enjoy. It is about the Closing Bohemian, a place that arises from the alliance between the Coffee Laboratory and La Pascasia, who wanted to enable a meeting and conversation space next to the San Ignacio Cloister. Although its location in the public space is temporary, it is open from the early hours of the morning until midnight.

In small white cups, the baristas at Bohemio de Clausura serve high-quality coffee to visitors to San Ignacio.

Its product is provided by the Coffee Laboratory, grown in different coffee-growing regions of the country, with aromatic notes that mix perfectly with the smell of books and mornings in the Plazuela.

Learn more about the Closing Café Bohemian, enter here

Colon Bar (49th Street #48-04)

Drinking La Bastilla coffee in the passage of the same name is a decades-old tradition in the center of the city. Today there is no better place to do it than at the Bar Colón Restaurant, a historic site in the Paisa capital. Located just one step away from the Ayacucho Tram, Colón is one of those places where traditions are maintained. Popular music, typical Colombian food, social gatherings and the tastiest café de greca are enjoyed by customers while they sit in the open air to enjoy the daily life of downtown Medellín. On its menu, in addition to the famous La Bastilla café, people will be able to find everything from snack sandwiches to good-sized entrees. Undoubtedly, a tourist spot that the visitor should not miss. Learn more about Bar Colón Restaurant, here

Botswana Café (Calle 45 #52A – 38)

Opened in February last year, the central Botswana Café Bar headquarters draws the attention of all who pass by. Located next to the Parque de las Luces, among the recently restored facades of the Alhambra sector, Botswana is a space with innovative decoration, well-thought-out lighting and modern furniture, where everything seems designed to be a place where people can share in a pleasant environment. There it is possible to enjoy a cup of the Café del Poeta brand, a special production that distributes coffee from different regions of the country. Learn more about Botswana Café Bar, entering here

Gravity Coffee (Calle 53 #45-52)

A few steps from the busy Oriental Avenue, there is a little corner for conversation and calm, one of those oasis in the busiest area of ​​the city.

We are talking about Gravity Coffee, an artisan coffee and pastry shop, where the good service is in charge of its own owners, Luis and Belén.

This couple of entrepreneurs serves in his shop its own variety of coffee, grown in Jardín Antioquia, Castillo variety, medium roasting and natural washing process. With notes of caramel, ripe orange, and thickened chocolate, no cup in Gravity disappoints.

In addition, to accompany the artisan coffee, visitors can select from a wide variety of artisan desserts and cakes, the perfect accompaniment to enjoy an afternoon with good company.