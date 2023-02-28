Home News Seventh return to Alto Andágueda of indigenous people settled in Bogotá
News

Seventh return to Alto Andágueda of indigenous people settled in Bogotá

by admin
Seventh return to Alto Andágueda of indigenous people settled in Bogotá

Tomorrow, February 28, begins the voluntary return of 102 Embera families (243 people), settled in Bogotá, to their communities located in Alto Andágueda, Bagadó municipality.

The operation will end on March 2, and configures the seventh comprehensive intervention. From December 1, 2021, to December 22, 2022, the Victim Unit has led six returns, for a total of 639 families in this community.

More than 10 buses will leave Bogotá for Pueblo Rico, Risaralda, to mobilize families and their belongings. In addition to the Victims Unit, the Police and an ambulance will accompany the land tour.

Both the means of transportation and food, before and during the trip, were arranged with the returnees. In addition to this, the Unit will deliver habitat kits to families to strengthen their homes upon arrival in Alto Andágueda.

The operation ends on March 2, but after that time the Unit and other entities that make up the comprehensive reparation network for victims must continue their work on the ground to advance the 103 commitments made to the Embera in November 2022. .

See also  Transport of goods in collapse, exports and supplies at risk

You may also like

three ministers came out, what happened?

Tuesday 28 February 2023 Sky Cinema, Rush

Ministers of Culture and Sports were not personally...

Li Yining, a famous economist and senior professor...

Is stress causing gray hair? » Science News

Petro announced the departure of three ministers

Lazio: Luis Alberto, I changed my way of...

The mobilization of motorcyclists in Bogotá was lifted

The city’s leading cadre meeting was held to...

‘Parole al Centro’, a cycle of meetings opened...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy