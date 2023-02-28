Tomorrow, February 28, begins the voluntary return of 102 Embera families (243 people), settled in Bogotá, to their communities located in Alto Andágueda, Bagadó municipality.

The operation will end on March 2, and configures the seventh comprehensive intervention. From December 1, 2021, to December 22, 2022, the Victim Unit has led six returns, for a total of 639 families in this community.

More than 10 buses will leave Bogotá for Pueblo Rico, Risaralda, to mobilize families and their belongings. In addition to the Victims Unit, the Police and an ambulance will accompany the land tour.

Both the means of transportation and food, before and during the trip, were arranged with the returnees. In addition to this, the Unit will deliver habitat kits to families to strengthen their homes upon arrival in Alto Andágueda.

The operation ends on March 2, but after that time the Unit and other entities that make up the comprehensive reparation network for victims must continue their work on the ground to advance the 103 commitments made to the Embera in November 2022. .