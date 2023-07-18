Several leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaaf deny Parvezhtak’s joining the party

Speaker of the KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani, former Special Assistant on Minority Affairs Wazirzada, former members of the Provincial Assembly Azam Khan, Qalandar Lodhi, Iftikhar Mashwani, Azizullah Gran and Muswar Khan denied Parvezakhtak’s joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians.

Web Desk: Former Special Assistant for Minority Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wazirzada has said in a video statement that I did not attend the meeting and did not join Parvezakhtak’s party and the news of leaving the party is not true.

Former PTI MPA Iftikhar Mashwani has said that Tehreek-e-Insaf is my first and last party, I cannot even think of breaking ties with the chairman and the party, I have not been invited to any meeting nor have I contacted anyone. .

Former MPA Azam Khan says that Imran was a soldier, I am a soldier and will remain till my last breath. He said that the news of my leaving PTI on social media is fabricated.

Former MPA of PTI Azizullah Gran also denied joining PTIP and said that I am in Canada 15 thousand km away from Pakistan and Pervaiz Khattak joined me in the party.

It should be noted that a new party Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians has been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and former Defense Minister Pervez Khattak has been appointed as the head of the party.

In the party declaration, it has been said that former Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, former ministers and dozens of members have joined the party, while more than 57 members of the Assembly associated with the previous government are included in the new party and more additions are going on.

