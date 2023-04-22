Home » Several police officers captured in Cali by the Prosecutor’s Office
Several police officers captured in Cali by the Prosecutor's Office

Several police officers captured in Cali by the Prosecutor’s Office

An in-depth investigation by the National Police and the Judicial Police (Dijín) of Cali led to the arrests of seven members of the institution.

These indicated uniformed men would presumably integrate a network of home robbers in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

The Attorney General’s Office began this investigation a year ago, when it identified and dismantled a network dedicated to the theft of apartments in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

In that period they were 23 people captured They provided very useful information for the identification of the active uniformed officers who continued with the theft from homes.

The modus operandi of these police officers was apparently based on identify houses or apartments that belonged to wealthy people or linked to drug trafficking to steal them.

One aspect that made these maneuvers easier for the uniformed officers was that most of the victims of these thefts They did not denounce so as not to have to justify jewelry, cash, weapons, and valuables stolen from their homes.

The captured police officers are also being investigated for the robbery of a jewelry store registered last year in Cali, from where they took more than 8,000 million pesos.

