Home News Several tens of billions of FCFA diverted from the Chad Hydrocarbons Company (SHT)
News

Several tens of billions of FCFA diverted from the Chad Hydrocarbons Company (SHT)

by admin
Several tens of billions of FCFA diverted from the Chad Hydrocarbons Company (SHT)

Two new managing directors have been appointed to head the Chad Hydrocarbons Company (SHT) after a financial scandal implicating their predecessors. The two men who ran the flagship of the country’s economy were arrested on Friday June 17, suspected of having siphoned off tens of billions of CFA francs from the company’s accounts.

The director general of the Chad Hydrocarbons Company and his deputy were arrested on Friday by the intelligence services, the ANS. According to information collected by RFI, the numerous cash withdrawals made for several months on the company’s accounts have drawn attention. The services then set up close monitoring.

Very quickly, it was established that the funds converted into currency took other destinations.

The investigation has not yet been completed, but the amount stolen is estimated to be between 20 and 40 billion CFA francs. An expatriate, general manager of a bank, and employees of the company are among the suspects.

Deutshe Welle journalist Eric Topona revealed some details of this financial scandal on Facebook.

While waiting for the case to be referred to a judge, two new officials have been appointed to the SHT. This is Eric Ndoassal, an oil specialist who has worked internationally. He is assisted by Zakaria Saboun Abakar Sawa who is a company executive. He was, before his appointment, director of operations in an oil field in the northwest of the country.

See also  New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control | Sanya, Hainan: Provide half-price extended stay and other service measures for stranded hotel tourists_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Trains in Belluno: the Calalzo-Longarone line closed at...

The First Session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC...

Liu Yue: Make good use of CPPCC members’...

Burkina: Why are humanitarian flights suspended?

Tamaral-houda Acyl Ahmat appointed Advisor for National Reconciliation...

The first session of the 14th Shanghai CPPCC...

He kills his adoptive father with an ax

Discovering the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran

The first session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC...

News Cameroon :: THE THEORY OF POLITICAL STATIONS...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy