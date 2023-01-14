Two new managing directors have been appointed to head the Chad Hydrocarbons Company (SHT) after a financial scandal implicating their predecessors. The two men who ran the flagship of the country’s economy were arrested on Friday June 17, suspected of having siphoned off tens of billions of CFA francs from the company’s accounts.

The director general of the Chad Hydrocarbons Company and his deputy were arrested on Friday by the intelligence services, the ANS. According to information collected by RFI, the numerous cash withdrawals made for several months on the company’s accounts have drawn attention. The services then set up close monitoring.

Very quickly, it was established that the funds converted into currency took other destinations.

The investigation has not yet been completed, but the amount stolen is estimated to be between 20 and 40 billion CFA francs. An expatriate, general manager of a bank, and employees of the company are among the suspects.

Deutshe Welle journalist Eric Topona revealed some details of this financial scandal on Facebook.

While waiting for the case to be referred to a judge, two new officials have been appointed to the SHT. This is Eric Ndoassal, an oil specialist who has worked internationally. He is assisted by Zakaria Saboun Abakar Sawa who is a company executive. He was, before his appointment, director of operations in an oil field in the northwest of the country.