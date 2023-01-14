Home World Brazil, Bolsonaro’s former justice minister returns from Florida and is arrested
World

Brazil, Bolsonaro’s former justice minister returns from Florida and is arrested

by admin
Brazil, Bolsonaro’s former justice minister returns from Florida and is arrested

The former Minister of Justice in the Bolsonaro government, Anderson Torres, hit by an arrest warrant for the attacks on the buildings of Brazilian democracy, landed in Brasilia, returning from Florida. He brings it back Cnn Brasil. Upon disembarking from the plane, the Brazilian federal police carried out his preventive arrest.

Brasilia, Bolsonaro investigated: under investigation for the assault on Congress

by our correspondent Fabio Tonacci

At the home of Anderson Torres, former minister and security officer in Brasilia, yesterday the text of a decree was found which, if signed by then-President Bolsonaro, would have allowed the latter to overturn the outcome of the elections, which in October saw him lose in the presidential runoff against Lula.

See also  West Bank, attack in Hebron: 2 dead and 3 injured. Killed the perpetrator

You may also like

McCarthy: The new speaker takes office with three...

China, 60,000 Covid deaths in one month. Exceeded...

Covid, 60,000 virus-related deaths in China in one...

Qatargate, Niccolò Figà-Talamanca: “I am unrelated to the...

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary: The U.S. economy will...

Kiev, 17 Russian bombers flying towards Ukraine

Harry: “There’s enough to write a second book”

Thus an investigation by the New York Times...

U.S. high inflation continues in 2023: low-income families...

Iran, former deputy defense minister hanged for espionage

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy