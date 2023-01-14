The former Minister of Justice in the Bolsonaro government, Anderson Torres, hit by an arrest warrant for the attacks on the buildings of Brazilian democracy, landed in Brasilia, returning from Florida. He brings it back Cnn Brasil. Upon disembarking from the plane, the Brazilian federal police carried out his preventive arrest.

At the home of Anderson Torres, former minister and security officer in Brasilia, yesterday the text of a decree was found which, if signed by then-President Bolsonaro, would have allowed the latter to overturn the outcome of the elections, which in October saw him lose in the presidential runoff against Lula.