Status: 08.04.2023 1:26 p.m After the discovery of a severed wolf’s head at the NABU species protection center in Leiferde (Gifhorn district), the police are investigating. The skull was discovered on Good Friday morning.

Apparently, unknown persons placed the animal’s head in the entrance area of ​​the species protection center. This is shown by photos published on Instagram. A police spokesman has confirmed their authenticity. The three pictures show, among other things, that the animal’s mouth was opened with a stick. After the find, passers-by alerted the police and the responsible wolf advisor in the region. According to the police, this confirmed that it was “actually the completely severed head of a wolf”.

Found a headless wolf in a parking lot two weeks ago

According to their own statements, the investigators are now checking whether the skull found is the head of a wolf’s body that was discovered about two weeks ago in a commuter parking lot in Gifhorn. In the corresponding procedure, poaching is being determined, it said.

Species conservation center with a focus on birds

The species protection center in Leiferde near Gifhorn was set up more than 40 years ago by the Nature Conservation Union (NABU) as a kind of hospital for injured wild animals. In 2022, more than 4,100 animals of 198 species were cared for on the site. One focus of the facility is on birds. In addition, NABU in Leiferde also takes care of exotic wild animals such as turtles and snakes that have been confiscated by the authorities for violating species protection or animal protection legislation. The animal rights activists also see the species protection center as an environmental education facility that welcomes visitors.

