Sevilla defeats Independiente del Valle in honeycombs and wins the UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge

Sevilla won this Wednesday the 12th edition of the Antonio Puerta Trophy, also a pilot test for the UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge, which pits the champions of the Europa League and the Copa Sudamericana against each other, by defeating Independiente on penalties from the Ecuadorian Valley.

The 90 regulatory minutes of a tournament that does not provide for an extension ended with a draw at one, after the Pichinchanos took the lead with an early goal by Lautaro Díaz that was answered by Pedro Ortiz when the extension time of the second period was already playing.

