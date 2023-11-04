SEZZE FILM FESTIVAL 2023 – Sandra Milo awarded guest

The project “The adventures of Terra Orti” continues with the aim of promoting and enhancing the best of Italian fruit and vegetables. The saga has reached its fourth edition, revealing “the secret of Sandra”, a splendid and vital ninety-year-old. The historical legend of Italian cinema Sandra Milo, protagonist of the web series, tells the simple secret about her. The series, produced by the cooperative company, can be enjoyed entirely on social channels and on the Terra Orti video portal. “The magic for eternal youth is not a question of potion, it is love, honesty, loyalty, sincere bonds, good food. A healthy diet based on fruit and vegetables is certainly one of the cornerstones for living better and longer!�, explains Sandra Milo. Written and directed by Alfonso Paoletta of B2BFILM, the 2023 edition web series is enriched by the participation of actor Danilo Brugia and the important contribution of radio host Pippo Pelo. “Sandra’s secret” will receive the award for best web series of 2023 on September 24th at the Sezze Film Festival. “We are happy to reap great satisfaction with our choices, sometimes original and courageous,” commented Alfonso Esposito, President of Terra Orti – enhancing a healthy and virtuous lifestyle is increasingly a priority mission for us. It is essential to take every opportunity to talk about the importance of eating well and pursuing well-being every day in different ways and channels.

