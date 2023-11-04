Sitting for Long Hours Increases Dementia Risk: Tips to Protect Yourself

New Study Reveals High Risk of Dementia for Those Who Sit for Extended Periods of Time

A recent study has uncovered a shocking truth about the risk of dementia – spending a significant amount of time sitting can greatly increase the chances of developing this degenerative brain disorder. The findings have raised strong concerns among experts, who are now urging individuals to take immediate action to save themselves from this potential threat.

Regardless of whether the prolonged sitting is due to work obligations or leisure activities such as watching TV, the study suggests that it is the total number of hours spent in a sedentary position that determines the actual risk of dementia. Even taking breaks during long sitting sessions does not seem to alleviate this risk. In essence, the more time spent sitting, the higher the risk.

The implications of this study are substantial, considering the amount of time individuals spend sitting each day. It is estimated that spending more than 10 hours sitting can already put individuals at risk for dementia. This includes time spent sitting at the office, studying, at the dining table, in cars, and even during leisurely moments on the sofa.

Fortunately, researchers have also discovered an antidote to counteract this risk – physical activity. Engaging in exercise sets in motion a hormone called irisin, which helps destroy and reduce the protein plaques that cause dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. These plaques tend to form more easily during periods of prolonged sitting. By incorporating daily physical activity into one’s routine, individuals can take proactive steps to safeguard their mental health and reduce the risk of dementia development over time.

The implications of this research highlight the importance of leading an active lifestyle, particularly for individuals who find themselves in positions that require extended periods of sitting. It is crucial to prioritize regular exercise and find ways to incorporate movement throughout the day to counteract the negative effects of prolonged sitting.

In conclusion, the findings of this study emphasize the need for individuals to be proactive in protecting their mental health. By reducing the amount of time spent sitting and increasing physical activity, individuals can decrease their risk of developing dementia and ensure their minds remain sharp and alert for years to come.

Sources:

thewisemagazine.it (link to article: /2023/11/04/if-you-spend-a-long-time-sitting-you-are-at-high-risk-for-dementia-here’s-how-to-save-yourself-immediately-strong-worry)

Share this: Facebook

X

