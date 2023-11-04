Capcom’s “Exoprimal” Unveils Third Update Trailer featuring “Monster Hunter” Linkage

Capcom’s popular dinosaur shooter game “Exoprimal” is gearing up for its third version update, as revealed in the recently released trailer. Following the success of the first linkage between the company’s IPs with “Quick Fight”, the next collaboration is confirmed to be with the highly acclaimed “Monster Hunter” series. The official promotional video for the update has sparked discussions among players.

Scheduled to launch next year, the third update will introduce the third season and feature a range of content from the “Monster Hunter” series. One of the exciting additions is a new venue called “Jungle”, bringing players to an exotic and challenging environment. Players will also have the opportunity to face off against the formidable “Fire Dragon” in a cooperative battle involving up to 10 players. Additionally, there will be 4 sets of Beta assault armor variants and new equipment and modules to enhance the gameplay experience.

However, the most eye-catching feature of Season 3 is the introduction of attack armor styles inspired by “Monster Hunter”. For instance, the tank class character, known as “Mumuraha”, will don the appearance of a male fire suit hunter, while the striker class character, called “Marksman”, will mimic the Nergigante suit. These new armor styles are sure to be a hit among players.

Although the “Monster Hunter” inspired armor styles are impressive, they may not overshadow the majesty of the “Golden Lion” shape of the tank character, “Road Fighter”. In the promotional video, the Road Fighter character is seen equipped with a Mod module, giving it a distinct and awe-inspiring appearance. The gold lion hunter expressed excitement over this unique and powerful armor variant.

Gamers can look forward to the launch of the third update for “Exoprimal” on January 18, 2024. This update will not only bring the highly anticipated third season but also the thrilling collaboration with the “Monster Hunter” series, promising an exciting and revitalized gameplay experience.