Sfaxien announces the resignation of Hossam Al-Badri after losing to the Iraqi police in the Arab championship

News

Tunisian Sfaxien announced today, Thursday, the resignation of Egyptian coach Hossam Al-Badri after losing 1-0 to the Iraqi police at the start of his career in the Arab Football Championship held in Saudi Arabia.

Sfaxien said that Al-Badri “thanked the board of directors and handed in his resignation from his position at the head of the technical framework of the first team.”

He added, in a statement, “We extend our thanks to Al-Badri for his efforts since his arrival, and we wish him success in the coming of his career.”

The Tunisian team, Sfaxien, was defeated this evening, Thursday, by its counterpart, the Iraqi police team, with a score of 1-0, in the meeting that was held in the first round matches of the group stage of the Arab Championship.

