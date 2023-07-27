Sucre: alias ‘William’ financial chief of the ‘Clan del Golfo’ to prison

Arguments and sufficient probative material presented by a specialized prosecutor allowed a judge to order an intramural arrest measure against Nicolás de Hoyos Terán, alias William or El Calvo, for the crime of conspiracy to commit a crime for extortion purposes.

The investigative body intends to demonstrate that the defendant today would be the ringleader or financial head of the Manuel José Gaitán substructure of the Clan del Golfo, in the subregion of the Gulf of Morrosquillo, which would have interference in the municipalities of Tolú, Coveñas and San Antonio de Palmitos (Sucre ).

In those places, they would be carrying out extortion actions against merchants, ranchers, owners of commercial premises, farmers, and public works engineers. The events under investigation would have occurred between January and November of the previous year.

In turn, alias William would be committing crimes in the organization with more than 18 people, who fulfill various roles within it and who would demand between 200 and 300,000 pesos a month so that the victims could work or otherwise they would make an attempt on their lives. or that of their relatives.

It is also being investigated whether in the meetings that apparently took place in a restaurant in Coveñas and where they paid the payroll and indicated who would be the people to be extorted, they cited their victims together with alias La Mona, the group’s military leader, already captured. .

After his capture on July 16, in a bus that traveled the Turbo-Necocli route (Antioquia) and after the concentrated hearings, where no charges were accepted, a Bacrim judge sent him to prison.