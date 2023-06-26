Shaanxi Severely Punishes Drug Crimes to Improve the Efficiency of Comprehensive Drug Control|Shaanxi Severely Punishes Drug Crimes|-Shaanxi Brand_China Business Network News

The picture shows the scene of the press conference.Photo by Zhang Yichen

Original title: Shaanxi severely punishes drug crimes to improve the effectiveness of comprehensive drug control

China News Service, Xi’an, June 25 (Reporter Zhang Yichen) “The courts at all levels in the province continue to maintain a high-pressure situation on drug crime cases. Those who are punished shall be resolutely sentenced to severe punishment.” Fan Sihong, vice president of the Shaanxi Provincial Higher People’s Court, said on the 25th.

On the same day, the Higher People’s Court of Shaanxi Province held a press conference to introduce the overall situation of the province’s courts hearing drug crime cases and carrying out comprehensive drug control work in the past year. At the same time, a batch of typical cases embodying severe punishment of drug crimes in accordance with the law will be released.

From January 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023, the courts in Shaanxi Province accepted a total of 1,084 drug crime cases in the first instance, and concluded 975 cases in the first instance. A total of 1,551 defendants were given effective judgments, 390 of whom were sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of more than five years, and 168 defendants were sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of 15 years or longer, accounting for 43.1% of serious criminals.

Man Deli, a full-time member of the Judgment Committee of the Higher People’s Court of Shaanxi Province, said that in recent years, the province’s drug crimes have shown frequent cross-provincial cases, new types of drug crimes are diversified, and the use of “Internet + logistics delivery + electronic payment” to commit crimes is prominent. Wait for new features. In view of the new characteristics of drug crimes, the courts of the whole province resolutely highlight the key points of attack, severely punish trans-provincial, large-scale, and multiple drug crimes in accordance with the law, and severely crack down on crimes that endanger minors and use minors to commit drug crimes. Drug crimes involving new types of drugs and using new means of crime.

Zhao Jinxuan, chief judge of the First Criminal Tribunal of the Shaanxi Provincial Higher People’s Court, said that courts across the province will focus on the new situation and characteristics of drug crimes. The second is to strengthen investigation and research, adhere to the problem orientation, and improve the criminal trial ability of combining theory and practice, and combining crime and governance. The third is to improve the efficiency of functional interaction, focusing on the new characteristics and new challenges of drug crimes, and actively carry out joint actions, joint training, and joint research with other anti-drug functional units to improve the comprehensive effectiveness of drug control in courts across the province.

Fan Sihong said that he will continue to increase the punishment for bulk trafficking, drug transportation, repeated drug trafficking in small packages, new types of drugs, violations of youths, and drug crimes that endanger rural areas, and severely punish gangsters and drug-related activities that manipulate and operate drug-related activities. Drug-making and trafficking gangs that intertwine with gangsters and guns and drugs have dug deep into drug-related gangsters and their “protective umbrellas”, increased efforts to recover drug-related assets, punished downstream crimes such as drug-related money laundering and harboring drug stolen goods in accordance with the law, and improved the trial system , Increase the investigation of drug cases, strengthen the guidance of trials and other measures, and continue to promote the standardization of drug case trials. (over)

Source: China News Network

Editor: Qi Shaoheng

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

