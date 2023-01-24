The woman from Barranquilla currently has 68,879,869 monthly followers on the platform.

Shakira was positioned this weekend as the most listened to Latin artist on the Spotify platform, surpassing the record held so far by the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.

The woman from Barranquilla currently has 68,879,869 monthly followers on the music platform, some 800,000 more than the Puerto Rican, who adds 68,040,492 monthly listeners, after the great success of her album ‘A summer without you’.

According to figures from the platform, the city where Shakira has the most listeners is Mexico City, with 3,348,849. They are followed by Santiago de Chile (2,149,288), Madrid (1,731,511), Buenos Aires (1,713,986) and Lima (1,414,953).

“I feel honored and grateful, although I am only one among millions of women who have so much to say and offer. Women of all races, ages and conditions. Thank you for her loyalty and support, ”the singer thanked her followers for this record achieved.

Shakira also celebrated because her success with the Argentine producer ‘BZRP Music Sessions #52’ exceeded one hundred million views on Spotify and remains in second place as the most listened to song on the same platform.

The song ‘BZRP Music Sessions #52’ is only surpassed by ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus, while it remains for the second consecutive week as the most listened to song on the global YouTube chart.

Shakira, who was with Piqué for more than a decade and has two children with him, uses puns to throw darts at the former FC Barcelona player and his new partner, such as “I’m too big for you, that’s why you’re with someone just like you ” or “I understood that it is not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry if I splashed on you”.

