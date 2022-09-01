Home News Shanghai On August 31, 2022, no new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia No new local asymptomatic infections, 7 newly imported confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, and 5 new imported asymptomatic infections__Shanghai health committee
News

Shanghai On August 31, 2022, no new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia No new local asymptomatic infections, 7 newly imported confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, and 5 new imported asymptomatic infections__Shanghai health committee

by admin

The Municipal Health Commission this morning (9moon1date) notification:August 3, 20221DayFrom 0 to 24:00, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia and asymptomatic infections.New confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia7cases and asymptomatic infections5Examples are found in closed-loop control.

August 3, 20221DayFrom 0 to 24:00, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia.

August 3, 20221DayFrom 0 to 24:00, there were no new local asymptomatic infections.

August 3, 20221Day0-24 hours,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report7confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia.cured and discharged9example, which is from the United States4example,from singapore2 cases,from Japan1 case, 1 case from South Korea, 1 case from Canada.

case1of Korean nationality,case2German nationality, case1. Case 2 visited relatives in Germany, departed from Germany, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 25, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case3Japanese nationality, living in Japan, starting from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 28, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case4A Romanian citizen, living in Romania, departing from Romania and transiting through France,case5Chinese nationality, living in France, departing from France, case4. Case 5 took the same flight and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 29, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

See also  It may just be "Bing Jingjing", the hot search on "Xiamen Snow" yesterday - People's Livelihood - Southeast Net Xiamen Channel

case6Chinese nationality, working in Guinea, departing from Guinea, transiting via Ethiopia,Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 30, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case7Chinese nationality, working in Suriname, departing from Suriname, transiting through the Netherlands, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 30, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

7Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmentthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts169People, all have implemented centralized isolation and observation

August 3, 20221Day0-24:00, new imported asymptomatic infections5example.

Asymptomatic infection1For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 27, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection2For Japanese nationality, visiting relatives in Japan, departing from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 28, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

See also  Ozegna: worker falls from scaffolding, very serious to the Cto

Asymptomatic infection3. Asymptomatic infected persons 4All are Chinese nationals, asymptomatic infected persons3Living in Australia, departing from Australia, transiting through New Zealand, asymptomatic infection4Living in New Zealand, departing from New Zealand, asymptomatic infection3. Asymptomatic infected person 4 took the same flight and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 28, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection5Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in France, starting from France, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 29, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

5Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts120People, all have implemented centralized isolation and observation

August 3, 20221DayFrom 0 to 24:00, the asymptomatic infection will be released from medical observation5example, among which local asymptomatic infection2For example, overseas imported asymptomatic infections3example.

July 3, 2022 00:00 to 2August 3, 0221DayAt 24:00, a total of 163 cases were confirmed locally, 182 cases were cured and discharged, 5 cases were treated in hospital, and 0 cases died; 715 cases were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

See also  Salvini: "We will not force the Constitution for a Mattarella bis, soon a center-right meeting to find a high-level candidate"

as ofAugust 3, 20221DayAt 24:00, the cumulative number of overseas imported confirmed cases was 5143 cases, discharged5079For example, in-hospital treatment64example.Suspected cases to be investigatedexample.

area

Treating confirmed cases in hospital

Overseas imported personnel

(by input location)

U.S.

23

Japan

11

Canada

7

Germany

2

France

2

Guinea

1

Romania

1

Suriname

1

new Zealand

1

U.K.

1

Australia

1

South Korea

1

Turkey

1

Mexico

1

Argentina

1

Sweden

1

Mali

1

Costa Rica

1

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

1

Taiwan

5

Residence or work in the city

Pudong

2

Yangpu

1

Minhang

1

Baoshan

1

total

69

You may also like

Crotone, explosion on a tugboat in port: three...

Art for the people and cultural sharing-Qianlong.com China...

The historic recording studios of Milan have become...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Current Political News Xi...

Crash between car and bus in the tunnel...

On the Centro Report – The revitalization plan...

Strengthen legislation to make anti-telephone fraud more organized...

Orto – Martina Recchiuti – International

The “circle of friends” is getting bigger and...

Valdobbiadene, 161 athletes in the water to save...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy