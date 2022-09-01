The Municipal Health Commission this morning (9moon1date) notification:August 3, 20221DayFrom 0 to 24:00, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia and asymptomatic infections.New confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia7cases and asymptomatic infections5Examples are found in closed-loop control.

August 3, 20221Day0-24 hours,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report7confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia.cured and discharged9example, which is from the United States4example,from singapore2 cases,from Japan1 case, 1 case from South Korea, 1 case from Canada.

case1of Korean nationality,case2German nationality, case1. Case 2 visited relatives in Germany, departed from Germany, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 25, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case3Japanese nationality, living in Japan, starting from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 28, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case4A Romanian citizen, living in Romania, departing from Romania and transiting through France,case5Chinese nationality, living in France, departing from France, case4. Case 5 took the same flight and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 29, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case6Chinese nationality, working in Guinea, departing from Guinea, transiting via Ethiopia,Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 30, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case7Chinese nationality, working in Suriname, departing from Suriname, transiting through the Netherlands, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 30, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

7Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmentthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts169People, all have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

August 3, 20221Day0-24:00, new imported asymptomatic infections5example.

Asymptomatic infection1For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 27, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection2For Japanese nationality, visiting relatives in Japan, departing from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 28, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection3. Asymptomatic infected persons 4All are Chinese nationals, asymptomatic infected persons3Living in Australia, departing from Australia, transiting through New Zealand, asymptomatic infection4Living in New Zealand, departing from New Zealand, asymptomatic infection3. Asymptomatic infected person 4 took the same flight and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 28, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection5Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in France, starting from France, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 29, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

5Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts120People, all have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

August 3, 20221DayFrom 0 to 24:00, the asymptomatic infection will be released from medical observation5example, among which local asymptomatic infection2For example, overseas imported asymptomatic infections3example.

July 3, 2022 00:00 to 2August 3, 0221DayAt 24:00, a total of 163 cases were confirmed locally, 182 cases were cured and discharged, 5 cases were treated in hospital, and 0 cases died; 715 cases were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as ofAugust 3, 20221DayAt 24:00, the cumulative number of overseas imported confirmed cases was 5143 cases, discharged5079For example, in-hospital treatment64example.Suspected cases to be investigatedexample.