Asuncion, National Radio.-The Paraguayan soccer team will receive its partner from Peru in September, at the start of the South American qualifying tournament, with a view to the 2026 World Cup. The next game will be against Venezuela as a visitor.

The match schedule was confirmed by CONMEBOL, after FIFA’s approval. This South American qualifying process will consist of 18 dates, in a format of all against all. Each team will play 9 home games and another 9 away games. It will be a total of 90 commitments throughout the competition.

The first 6 teams located at the end of the 18 rounds will qualify directly. That selection that ends in the 7th. position will play a single match intercontinental playoff at a venue to be defined by FIFA.

Under the watchful eye of the Argentine coach, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, the red-and-white will measure the Chilean team in an international friendly in Santiago, this Monday, March 27, at 9:00 p.m.

Source: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association.

