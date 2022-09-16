【NTDTV, Beijing time, September 15, 2022】Recently, the scandal of the police in Baoshan District, Shanghai, suspected of eating Bawang meal at a game restaurant, has been hotly debated on mainland social media. The public security involved in the case not only ate a big game meal, but also drank Moutai wine, but argued that this was an investigative act, and the court also accepted the public security’s statement. The relevant ruling aroused heated discussions after it was exposed on the Internet. Netizens questioned that the court shielded the public security law enforcement from breaking the law.

The ruling of Shanghai Baoshan District Court No. 13538 exposed on mainland social media shows that the plaintiff is Ge Qingsong, the owner of a restaurant on Hongmei Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, who accused the defendant Xia of making a reservation on May 26, 2017. A table of game dinner (including a bottle of Feitian Moutai) is priced at 5,688 yuan (RMB, the same below). The next day, 4 people came to eat, but they only paid 300 yuan for cigarettes during the meal. The plaintiff filed a lawsuit, requesting the defendant to pay the 5,688 yuan for meals in arrears.

Defendant Xia argued that he was a policeman from Changbai Xincun police station, and it was an “investigation act” when he went to the plaintiff’s place to order meals. The police station where Xia was located also confirmed that the defendant’s statement was “true.”

As a result, the Baoshan Court won the credit of the public security and dismissed the plaintiff’s lawsuit on the grounds that “this case does not belong to the scope of civil litigation”.

The ruling also mentioned the case that the restaurant involved was accused of smuggling “endangered animals”.

The ruling shows: “Chaoshan Snake Village” operated by the plaintiff Ge Qingsong was seized on May 25, 2017 with three cobras for sale, which were identified as “Zhoushan cobra” and endangered conservation animals; On the same day, the police went to arrest Ge. Afterwards, Ge was sentenced to 4 months of detention and fined RMB 1,000 for the crime of “illegally selling precious and endangered wild animals”.

This little case is not complicated. Some netizens carefully took a look at the timeline before and after the incident: On May 25, 2017, the game restaurant run by Ge was determined to have sold “endangered species” privately; the next day (ie, the 26th) the police came to arrest people; On the 26th (26th), the police officer involved booked a game meal at a price of 5,688 yuan in the private room on the second floor of the restaurant; on the 27th, 4 people came and did not pay for the game after eating the game.

In response, some netizens questioned: People in the restaurant have already seized the game meal that the police had just ordered, and the police came to eat the meal a day later without paying for it. What kind of investigation is this? This is clearly the overlord meal eaten while the restaurant is in trouble!

Some netizens pointed out: “I also drank Maotai. What is the relationship between drinking Maotai and investigating whether to smuggle endangered species?”

Another netizen sarcastically said: “If you don’t give money, it’s not a whoring.”

The blogger “Jingcheng Wang Peng” reposted the ruling of this case, and exclaimed in a message: One really dares to eat, the other really dares to sentence, and refreshes the bottom line for Shanghai.

(Reporter Liming Comprehensive Report / Responsible Editor: Lin Qing)

