shares drop 27% in one year Da Benzinga Italia

Panic for Disney: shares dive by 27% in one year

Benzinga – The shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) are down this Friday. The stock is down more than 27% over the past year.

What’s to know

DIS shares are down more than 3% on strong trading volume on Friday. More than 13.8 million shares were traded in the session, compared to the 100-day average of 15.281 million shares, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

In August, Disney+ announced that an ad-supported streaming option will be available starting November 1 in select markets in Europe and Canada, while in the United States, subscribers will have access to an ad-free bundle subscription plan, at starting September 6, with Disney+ Premium and Hulu for $19.99 a month.

DIS share price

Shares of The Walt Disney Company are down 3% at $81.25 at the time of publishing, according to Benzinga Pro.

