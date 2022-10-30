Home News She gives birth at home: new parents guided on the phone by the nurses of the Sores
News

by admin
She was in a hurry to have a baby girl born in a house in Aviano. Given the imminent birth, mom and dad were unable to reach the hospital on their own and called Nue112 for support.

Sores nurses led the 26-year-old woman and her father on the phone in the maneuvers to bring the child to life, while an ambulance was quickly reaching the house, the site of the happy event.

The parents, foreign nationals, were guided on the phone by the Sores nurses thanks to a translator who assisted them at all times.

The translation service is essential not only on this happy occasion, but at any time a person in difficulty who does not speak our language calls Nue112. The ambulance health team then transported the mother and baby to the hospital, both of whom are fine. The pregnancy had come to a regular term.

