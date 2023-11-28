Home » Sheyla García left the live program because Eduardo Luis “took the stone”
Social networks were the place where hundreds of Internet users revealed the most recent scandal involving sports journalist Eduardo Luis and his colleague, communicator Sheyla García, who in the middle of the Win Sport broadcast They experienced a strong confrontation and exchange of messages which led to García leaving the broadcast, obviously upset.

It all started when, in the middle of the ‘Squealong’ program, famous for analyzing the country’s football panorama, Eduardo Luis He began to point out to his colleague that his work could be done by anyone, somehow minimizing García’s work, which has quickly become one of the most prominent journalists on national television.

