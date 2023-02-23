news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LECCE, FEBRUARY 23 – Shots were fired last night in Melendugno (Lecce) against the car of 47-year-old Antonio Calabro, coach of the Virtus Francavilla football team. The car, an Audi A6, was parked under Calabro’s house. The blows hit the car on the rear window which shattered. The police are investigating.

From the first investigations the cameras surveillance cameras in the area have taken uA person on an electric scooter who holds a rifle, shoots at the parked car and then drives off. Meanwhile, the technician’s Audi A6 was seized.