Around 2:12 in the morning on Sunday, a fight broke out in a pool hall in Valledupar that left two people injured.

The injured are Elder Daniel Carvajalino Escobar, 29, who was hit with a firearm in the jaw and abdomen, and a 16-year-old adolescent who presented a fractured wound in her left leg.

“According to what was stated by the citizens, there is a fight where an individual draws a firearm and without saying a word, activates it against the humanity of the victims,” ​​the National Police reported.

Then the subject fled, while the injured were rescued and taken to the Santa Isabel Clinic in the city.

At the care center, the minor was awaiting surgery by an orthopedic specialist and the man was undergoing evaluations to determine if there was compromise of vital organs.

EL PILÓN learned that Elder Daniel Carvajalino Escobar is a motorcycle taxi driver and resides in San Martín.

In addition, the authorities inquired about the presence of the adolescent in the commercial establishment where by law there must be a restriction on the entry of minors.