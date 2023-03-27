Nikola Jokic guide i Nuggets in the challenge between ‘first class’ against the Bucks. The Serbian center scored 31 points with 6 rebounds and 11 assists.

In recent days, Jokic said he was tired of answering the constant questions about the MVP title: “Seriously, they’ve been asking me for 3 years, I can’t take it anymore… It’s something I don’t think about. I just look at the next match, one at a time…”.

The Nuggets star is close to the triple-double average with 24.9 points, 11.8 rebounds (3rd in the NBA) and 9.9 assists (4th).