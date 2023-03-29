Absolute dominance in Palermo, last weekend, for Almo Nial Nizzoli who demonstrated his strength and, above all, the preparation of his athletes. Absolute winner of the competition Luca Brancato who, in the Juniores U23 category, made a void behind him, leading the race on the run for about 67 kilometers, without the group being able to catch him up. Brancato totaled an advantage of about five minutes over the runner-up, among other things his teammate Giuseppe Motta. Therefore, the two highest steps of the podium were the prerogative of the Sicilian-Emilian company. Well, in the Students category, an extraordinary Giuseppe Garofalo who, although on the run for almost the entire competition, had to settle for second place after being caught up and overtaken almost in the final stages. An absolutely noteworthy result also because we are still in the initial phase of the season. Furthermore, in the same category, the fifth place of Danilo Trovato and the sixth of Filippo Lampasona, ready to improve further already from the next competitions. In addition, in the first year rookies category, another second place came, while in the second year rookies, Gabriele Tirendi took third place. “We were satisfied – underlined Giuseppe D’Aquila on behalf of Almo Nial Nizzoli – with the progress of the day and with the results achieved, a circumstance that allowed us to stand out more than the other participating clubs. Merit of the constant work carried out by director Giorgio Scribano, who is also happy with the results recorded, as well as the sacrifice and determination with which the boys train periodically”. Also accompanying the group was the president Salvatore D’Aquila who expressed his appreciation for how their athletes were able to manage the race in the various categories even in the most topical phases.