I don’t know if it’s a trend, but more and more we see artists who, with more or less muscle, shoot themselves in the foot when recording an album. We don’t know why or why, but they boycott themselves. The multidisciplinary and versatility that dominates today, the excess of functions and wanting to cover too much, often become more of a problem than a blessing. Somehow, the less is more should be applied to establish new limits to creation. We could think of that in a first listen, which is the case of Magalí Datzira with this release. But records like this deserve attention, which ends up discovering Datzira’s talent and the possibilities of his proposal. With a contrasting training, good means at his disposal and a simple premise, he has created a record that captivates. As her title indicates, this is a homemade record, but it is not without external stimuli and musicians to accompany her on this adventure.

With an eminently acoustic sound, with jazz always on the retina and a sober and delicate string trio, Magalí Datzira He has recorded an album with which you become familiar with each new listening. "From the kitchen" It is a poetic and dreamy album with some nod to the new trends prevailing today (although here it does not dare as much with the urban as in last year's single "Ghosting"). However, what prevails here is the close, the tangible, the Mediterranean. The double bass player (here she also plays the guitar) feeds herself with a pop with particular connotations, singing in five languages ​​(many times with a cute whisper) and letting the ensemble breathe with instrumental pieces. Songs like "Who shines", "Devouring slaps" (pay attention to the letter) and "Hello Tuscany" They are drawing their own path and, as the end approaches, it shelters us thanks to the intimacy of "Ninth for the Iona" and on the beautiful piano of "Lullaby". To close, a surprise: the perennial smile of "Samba x Remember". She, like her partner Rita Pagés, has grown up with Brazilian music and, although it is only a footnote here, that spirit always ends up coming to the surface.

So “Des de la cuina” is the most solid demonstration that Magalí Datzira goes free and only follows her own path.

