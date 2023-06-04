SHOT LOADED WITH CONTRABAND CIGARETTES BURNED UP NEAR THE AIRPORT « cde News

DENCH PYTÃ. AMAMBAY (Special Envoy) A completely burning car was reported in the early hours of this Friday morning by residents of the vicinity of the airport of this city. Inside the vehicle, they found incinerated remains of cigarette boxes of Paraguayan origin and wine that were apparently being smuggled into the neighboring country. Regarding the origin of the flames, it is presumed that they would have originated as a result of a short circuit in the electrical installation.

The vehicle, a Fiat Uno Mille, year 1992, Brazilian plate GOK 2917 from the municipality of Dourados, (MS), was reported by residents of the vicinity of the airstrip of this city.

In contact with 570AM, Deputy Commissioner Renato Meza indicated that the vehicle in question was loaded with several boxes of “Hudson” cigarettes of national origin that – presumably – were being smuggled into Brazilian territory.

So far it is unknown who the vehicle belongs to and the cause of the fire, although it is presumed that it could have been a short circuit in the electrical installation.

