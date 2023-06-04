Despite the crisis: That’s why luxury companies are booming

Richemont, Swatch and Co.
Richemont, Swatch and Co.
Despite war, inflation and economic uncertainty: luxury is a stable business in unstable times
The luxury goods groups and especially their flagship brands are on the up.
Precious jewellery, luxury watches, gala robes – anything that has status and reputation in the world of luxury is solely a matter for the haute volée, high society or the moneyed nobility, as the financially well-to-do upper class is also known in our part of the world. Because rich people typically stay rich or even get richer in recessionary times, the luxury goods trade is a stable, resilient business.