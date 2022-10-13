Shot for ten thousand euros, on the night between Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 October, at the Viterie Friulane in via Nazionale, in Tavagnacco. The thieves forced open an anti-panic door and managed to enter the company. It happened around 2.

The owner, Rosalba Ghirandon, rushed to the spot with her son, Davide Martin. “We were woken up in the middle of the night – the owner’s story -. I’m still shaken. From the video surveillance cameras you can see that they acted in two. They went without fail and carried out the theft in a few minutes. Surely they did. an inspection previously.

They took away all the electric drills and even the battery-powered ones that had been exposed. The damage is huge and has yet to be quantified but exceeds ten thousand euros. Then there is also the damaged door, which we will now have to replace.

This isn’t the first time we’ve been targeted. I am very embittered. The period is not the best and this certainly does not help. “On the spot, in addition to private security, the carabinieri also intervened, who are now carrying out investigations. Photos will arrive later.