Showers of praise among candidates for Bogotá’s birthday

The campaign for the mayoralty of Bogota is hotter than ever, already with a list in hand of who are the official candidates for this position, the second most important in the country. A dispute that generally causes many clashes, although everything seems to indicate that this new birthday in the capital made the opposite happen: a shower of praise among the candidates.

All this began because of a message from Juan Daniel Oviedo on the occasion of the 485th birthday of the city of Bogotá. The candidate recorded a video from the Lourdes church, accompanying it with a message of reconciliation in which he said that “Our city deserves that we recognize the good in people who think differently from us”.

Beyond the message, Oviedo believed that the city can go further if all citizens row “towards the same side”, for which it is necessary to listen and recognize the benefits of the opponents. Even more so if it is a question of its direct competitors, on whom it spread in flattery.

“I want to recognize: first, the knowledge of Jorge Enrique Robledo; second, the dedication of Diego Molano; third, the passion of Gustavo Bolívar; fourth, the persistence of Carlos Fernando Galán; fifth, the courage of Jorge Luis Vargas; and sixth, the vehemence of Rodrigo Lara”, were the words of Juan Daniel Oviedo.

