Aprilia power at Silverstone, Bagnaia is satisfied, a tough lesson for Bezzecchi

The Noale-based riders shine in our annotations on the protagonists of the ninth round of the World Championship

07 ago 2023

ALEIX ESPARGARO: VOTE 9

The fourth row at the start required a determined test and the eldest of the Espargarò brothers immediately put it in his sights, alternating with teammate Vinales and with Binder in weakening Bagnaia’s resistance. He keeps his nerve and his head on his shoulders in the intestinal challenge with the compatriot, then launches an irresistible attack on Bagnaia two kilometers from the checkered flag, when most of them would have surrendered to the evidence. Sure, the reigning champion isn’t willing to go crazy (and he doesn’t need to), but Aleix’s feat remains.

FRANCESCO BAGNAIA: SCORE 8.5

Aleix Espargarò and Aprilia deny the reigning champion the knockout blow and in any case a good blow to the morale of the others. Bagnaia tries to play it all the way and takes home a second place that

however, it allows him to extend further on the closest pursuer, which is always Jorge Martin. Pecco slips Bezzecchi and Miller in one after the other in the early stages, then manages most of the operations, also helped by Bezzecchi leaving the scene and the tussle between the Aprilias and Binder’s KTM behind him.

The ending is not the one dreamed of but the glass is still half full, even something more.

MARCO BEZZECCHI: VOTE 5

The second place in the Sprint was supposed to be the launching pad for the much more profitable Sunday haul. None of that: Stowe’s slip is

a serious stumbling block but not irremediable, even if the role of Bagnaia’s official challenger is now a little more firmly on Martin’s shoulders. Two weeks pass quickly and Spielberg Bezzecchi can aim to make up. But then no

No more distractions of any kind will be allowed.

BRAD BINDER: VOTE 7.5

His teammate

JACK MILLER it fires and flames at the start but goes out within a few laps

(VOTE 5), then it was the turn of the South African to mix with the factory and customer Aprilias, finally setting foot on the lowest step of the podium. Brad confirms it

solid and square rider. He continues to miss (this year) the high Sundaywhich is however essential to make the leap in quality.

MAVERICK VINALES: VOTE 6.5

On the track of his first MotoGP victory, Maverick awakens ancient instincts and becomes the protagonist of a good initial chase at the top of the standings, then

leaves (reluctantly, of course) but inevitably leaves the role of Aprilia raider to Espargarò, unexpectedly giving up arms in the final stages as well to Oliveira’s customer RS-GP. The third place in the Sprint on Saturday does not authorize us to stretch too much the sufficiency.

MIGUEL OLIVEIRA: VOTE 7

The uncertain conditions at the end of the race provide him with the little help he was looking for to catch up with the leading train and get behind officer Vinales. Great beautiful

test of character and substance for the Portuguese driver (often unlucky this year) who takes full advantage of the opportunities at Silverstone to come close to the podium mission and – let’s imagine – make a big leap in quality also in consideration by the control room of the Noale-based company.

JORGE MARTIN: VOTE 5

He has the worst contact in the first corner after the start with Binder (then third at the finish line…). He emerges from the bottom of the standings to take home a bittersweet sixth place, even if against the Aprilias at Silverstone he could hardly have gone much further. He remains Bagnaia’s first but distant rival.

To cultivate the world championship dream, much more is needed and Jorge hasn’t shown it to us yet, at least not with the necessary continuity.

ENEA BASTIANINI and FABIO QUARTARARO: VOTE 5.5

The Italian is bickering with the ex Cannibal Marquez, the French with Luca Marini. A nightmare weekend for the Diablo and one once again in the shadows for the “Beast”.

The high notes of both are missing (and a lot) from the story of this season but the vote borders on sufficiency because both Enea and Luca have very few specific faults and they always try. It is purely a matter of Yamaha’s technical crisis in the case of Quartararo and it is only a matter of time for Bastianini who – moreover – finds himself having to deal with the presence in the garage alongside someone who – to go back a few lines above and beyond of appearances – is

even more “Beast” than him: in the sense of competitive wickednessof course!

ALEX MARQUEZ: VOTE 7

The vote

refers to the beautiful victory in the Sprint on the eve, brought to the Gresini team field with an – unfortunately for Alex still isolated – spotless performance. He made little progress in the Sunday GP, betrayed by the change of the light blue Desmosedici.

VOTE 4 to his brother

MARC MARQUEZ, now the shadow of the Cannibal who was and is no longer able to make a difference with a Honda incredibly in disarray. Emblematic (and also a little inexplicable, in fact), the crash after contact with Bastianini’s Ducati.

It’s time to change direction but perhaps also to think (him) about what to do when he grows up and (she) about plan B, which certainly does not have the features of

i JOAN MIR (VOTE 3)impalpable and immediately on the ground.

