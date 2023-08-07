Syria says four Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli rocket attack near Damascus

Syria says four Syrian soldiers have been killed in an Israeli rocket attack near Damascus. The Syrian News Agency A LOT writes, quoting army sources, that the attack took place in the night between Sunday and Monday starting from the Golan Heights, a large plateau that extends between Israel, Syria, Jordan and Lebanon and which has been militarily occupied by Israel since 1967 According to the military, the Syrian anti-aircraft defense systems have intercepted the missiles that were aimed at “targets in the Damascus area”, shooting down some of them. The attack would also have caused some unspecified material damage.

At the moment Israel has not commented on the incident, but attacks by Israeli forces on Syrian territory are quite frequent. In general, Israel claims it intends to target military targets linked to Iran and its ally Hezbollah, a radical Lebanese Shiite group that supports the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad, which receives weapons transiting through Syria, and whose main enemy is Israel.

