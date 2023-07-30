Home » SIAMESE TEAMS WERE INTERVENED AND ONE DIED « cde News
ASUNCIÓN (special envoy) Yesterday the children were separated, but one of them, the one with heart problems, unfortunately could not stand the operation, which lasted 17 hours.

The conjoined twins Josías and Daniel, who were born on July 10 at the Hospital de Clínicas, underwent separation surgery yesterday, Wednesday, which lasted 17 hours.

Jorge Giubi, director of the Hospital de Clínicas, said that the surgery was very long, starting at 7:00 yesterday and ending at 00:00.

“It was known that one of them had heart problems and the anatomical conditions of his heart were not feasible, and at around 10:30 p.m. the baby died, when we were finishing the separation surgery,” explained the director.

As for the other creature that survived, he indicated that he is in neonatal therapy. These first hours are critical, so they cannot give a prognosis, but they are very hopeful that it will evolve favorably.

The little brothers were joined by the abdomen and part of the thorax.

