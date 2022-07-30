[Epoch Times, July 30, 2022]Police Li Qiang, a police officer in Muchuan County, Leshan, Sichuan, attacked with guns, causing 3 deaths and 2 injuries before fleeing. On July 30, the CCP officially reported that Li Qiang’s body had been found, and it was Gao Zuo’s death.

On July 26, the Public Security Bureau of Muchuan County, Leshan City reported that at about 14:00 on the 26th, a major criminal case occurred in Muchuan County in which 2 people were injured with guns and 3 people were killed with weapons and then escaped. All the guns involved were found. After investigation, Li Qiang (male, 36 years old) is suspected of committing a major crime.

Lu media reported that at that time, Li Qiang, a policeman from the Muxi Police Station of Muchuan County Public Security Bureau (with a gun on duty, a 92-type pistol, 20 rounds of bullets), wounded two people in District A, Mingzhu Community, Muxi Town, Muchuan County. Driving a Chuan L8H7XX to escape, abandoning the car in a virgin forest and fleeing.

On July 30, the Leshan police reported that a male body was found in the mountains of Huangdan Town, Muchuan County on July 30. After autopsy and DNA comparison, it was confirmed that it was the 36-year-old suspect Li Qiang.

Mainland netizens said, “I found it, but I didn’t catch it.” “Suicide?” “Did you jump by yourself?” “Knowing that I turned myself in, I would definitely not survive.” “As expected.” “Killing for life. “”You deserve it.” “

According to a report by “New Yellow River”, a media affiliated to “Jinan Daily” on July 28, on the 28th, a number of people familiar with the matter in Muxi Town, Muchuan County said that one of the two people who was shot and injured by Li Qiang was his girlfriend Yang. certain. This tragedy may stem from the relationship and debt disputes between Li and Yang.

The report mentioned that the three people killed were all villagers from Tongxin Village, Haiyun Township, Muchuan County (Huangdan Town). The three deceased were Yang’s 8-year-old son, 5-year-old daughter, and Yang’s father-in-law. After killing the three, Li Qiang set fire to the house at the crime scene. This house belonged to Yang’s parents, and there were four houses in total, all of which were burnt down.

