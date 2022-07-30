In an interesting article published on July 30 on The truth, written by Giorgio Gandola, we learn that even the FNOMCeO (unpronounceable acronym of the National Federation of the Order of Surgeons and Dentists) would be an active part of the rampant gretinismo italiano. Sharing with sacred devotion the pseudo-scientific concerns of Greta Thumberg, aka Cassandra climatic of the third millennium, Guido Giustetto, head of the Health and Environment Commission of this powerful organization, pointed the finger at an alleged excess in the use of clinical examinations, such as MRI scans and blood tests. “The environment is a health problem – ruled Giustetto -, changes in the environment affect health and the system of health organizations contributes no small part to global warming. Some studies calculate this value at around 4 / 4.5 percent. Our activities generate an increase in temperatures ».

After that this environmentalist in a white coat, who for the record is also president of the Turin Medical Association, explains the numbers in hand how it is climatically correct to be treated as little as possible with the following example: “If we do a blood test we contribute to producing CO2 and therefore to increase the heat. To give an idea, for every 1,000 blood tests we pollute, through the production of CO2, as if we were traveling 700 kilometers in a mobile car ».

The site of Slow Medicine ETS, a movement that fights in favor of “a shared model of health, based on sobriety, respect and justice“. With the aim of countering an alleged abuse in the use of some techniques offered by modern medicine, the same association promoted the conference Choosing Wisely Italywhich took place last June 15, in which some of the data taken up with concern in Giustetto’s report were disclosed.

So much so that, after the curse against blood tests, the latter takes it out, precisely, even with magnetic resonances. “The most disheartening data – underlines Giustetto – is that relating to CT scans, magnetic resonances. An MRI machine that works for a year on average produces an amount of CO2 corresponding to the pollution produced by a car traveling 500,000 kilometers ”.

At this point, while admitting that complex modern existence often leads to some excesses, such as the very psychological one of taking placebo drugs and undergoing completely unnecessary testsaimed at silencing our various paranoia, a question arises spontaneously: but in these long years of pandemic-sanitary madness, in which millions and millions of useless tampons to asymptomatic subjectsjust to give a small example, the authoritative members of the Slow Medicine and those of even greater weight on the political level of the Federation of the Order of Doctors, represented at this juncture by the aforementioned Guido Giustetto, where did they live, in a box of lemons? When the president of Giustetto himself, Filippo Anelli, in full pandemic delirium, threatened to banish any doctor who did not comply with the vaccination obligation, after having suspended thousands of them, shouting “If they are not vaccinated they are not made for this profession”, all this environmentalist fervor where had it gone?

Perhaps that the administration already performed approx 140 million doses of the anti-Covid vaccinetogether with the colossal management for conservation (see cold chain) and the distribution of health care unprecedented in history has produced no increase in the infamous carbon dioxide, aka carbon dioxide, aka CO2?

Knock Knock, friends of the sanitary environmentalism of my bootswhile Italia di Speranza & company continues to chase a virus now endemic and decidedly weakened in a very sober and reasonable way, unnecessarily wasting enormous resources, you turn to the other side, worrying about making important clinical tests even slower. which, more and more often, force patients to wait months if not years?

We are not quite there, friends of the sun!

Claudio Romiti, July 30, 2022