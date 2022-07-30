There is also the outgoing Canavese deputy Francesca Bonomo among the names reported by the secretariat of the Democratic Party of the Metropolitan City of Turin to the Regional Directorate of the Democratic Party, in view of the candidacy for the policies of 25 September. In addition to Bonomo, the others are the former head of the men’s national volleyball team, Mauro Berruto, Carmen Bonino, the deputy Davide Gariglio, Antonella Giordano, the deputy Andrea Giorgis, the vice president of the Senate Anna Rossomando, the senator Mauro Laus, Francesca Troise , the deputy Stefano Lepri and Roberto Montá. The availability to “service candidacies in the last positions of the plurinominal with the strong motivation to help the party in this difficult electoral contest is also reported.” The names are those of Enzo La Volta and Federica Sanna. It will be the task of the metropolitan secretariat to identify seven other service candidates with the same reasons.

