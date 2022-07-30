Home News Elections, Pd: Bonomo among the possible candidates
News

Elections, Pd: Bonomo among the possible candidates

by admin
Elections, Pd: Bonomo among the possible candidates

Francesca Bonomo

The Canavese deputy among those reported to the Regional Directorate

There is also the outgoing Canavese deputy Francesca Bonomo among the names reported by the secretariat of the Democratic Party of the Metropolitan City of Turin to the Regional Directorate of the Democratic Party, in view of the candidacy for the policies of 25 September. In addition to Bonomo, the others are the former head of the men’s national volleyball team, Mauro Berruto, Carmen Bonino, the deputy Davide Gariglio, Antonella Giordano, the deputy Andrea Giorgis, the vice president of the Senate Anna Rossomando, the senator Mauro Laus, Francesca Troise , the deputy Stefano Lepri and Roberto Montá. The availability to “service candidacies in the last positions of the plurinominal with the strong motivation to help the party in this difficult electoral contest is also reported.” The names are those of Enzo La Volta and Federica Sanna. It will be the task of the metropolitan secretariat to identify seven other service candidates with the same reasons.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  UV regional advisers: a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan

You may also like

Holes between the houses and in the cable...

The popularity of “Second Uncle” has not subsided....

Covid, 49,571 new cases (-27.3% on a weekly...

Sichuan Police Gun Murder Case Officially Says the...

In-depth implementation of the strategy of strengthening the...

Meloni-Formigli controversy over street vendor killed. The journalist...

Xi Jinping emphasized at the Central United Front...

In Vittorio Veneto we pray for Mariia, the...

Xi Jinping emphasized at the Central United Front...

Belluno, child dies after eating something in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy