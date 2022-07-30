It is clear that Jake Dennis has a soft spot for his home circuit, for the partly indoor track of the ExCel, at the London Docks. He had already won there last year, one of his two victories in the electric category (the other in Valencia), and he did it again this year. The driver of Andretti’s team started in front and finished in front. With many greetings for everyone. Including Stoffel Vandoorne, second. Second but equally happy, since his closest rivals, Edoardo Mortara and Mitch Evans, ended up far away. The Italian-Swiss from Venturi was even very far away, forced to a pit due to a contact at the start with Sam Bird, out of the points. While the New Zealander of the Jaguar finished in sixth place.