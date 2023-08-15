Significant Progress in the Fight Against Illicit Trade: Attorney General Highlights Indicators of Success

Significant Progress Made in the Fight Against Illicit Trade in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – The Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito, announced on Tuesday that significant progress has been made in the fight against illicit trade in the country. Speaking at a meeting of the Public-Private Inter-Institutional Council for the Prevention of Illicit Trade, Germán Brito highlighted the indicators that show a decline in deaths caused by the intake of adulterated alcohol.

The meeting, chaired by Germán Brito, was attended by Vice President Raquel Peña, representing President Luis Abinader. The event also saw the participation of Víctor Bisonó, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes, and Julio Virgilio Brache, president of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD). Isiah Parnell, the business manager of the United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic, was also present.

Germán Brito acknowledged the challenges faced in combating illicit trade but expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far. She emphasized the importance of the synergy between public institutions and private sector organizations in achieving the common goal of preventing illicit trade. The judge stated that the Council has successfully worked together to avoid undermining or contradicting the actions of various institutions protected by different laws.

Germán Brito highlighted the significant evidence of progress in detecting, prosecuting, and judicializing cases related to illicit trade, stating, “the indicators that show that today we do not have deaths due to adulterated alcohol intake are the most significant evidence of progress.”

She also emphasized the important aspect of preserving lives through the prosecution of illicit trade. Germán Brito pointed out that the incorporation of a liaison prosecutor in each Prosecutor’s Office has been instrumental in dealing with these cases rigorously and locally across different jurisdictions.

Furthermore, the Attorney General reiterated the commitment of the Public Ministry to combat these complex crimes and their dedication to investigating cases with due process and without flexibility towards the offenders. Germán Brito emphasized the negative impact of illicit trade on the country, including economic damage, customs violations, tax evasion, and the violation of fundamental rights such as life and health.

The meeting took place at the Hotel El Embajador in the National District, and it served as an opportunity to take stock of the progress made and address the challenges in combating illicit trade in the Dominican Republic. The commitment shown by the Public-Private Inter-Institutional Council for the Prevention of Illicit Trade reinforces the country’s determination to tackle this issue effectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

